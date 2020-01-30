Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

HSRT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.