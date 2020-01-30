Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

HTRB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,159. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27.

