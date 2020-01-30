Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 615.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after buying an additional 388,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,254. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.