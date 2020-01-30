HashBX Trading 40.2% Higher This Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,294.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.05788028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.