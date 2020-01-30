HashNet BitEco (HNB) Hits Market Cap of $207,765.00

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HashNet BitEco token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $207,765.00 and approximately $7,602.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Token Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 tokens. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO. The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco.

HashNet BitEco Token Trading

HashNet BitEco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.