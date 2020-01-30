Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.04 ($62.84).

VNA opened at €51.74 ($60.16) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 1-year high of €51.90 ($60.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

