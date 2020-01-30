Havy (HAVY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Havy has a market capitalization of $8,213.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, Havy has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009870 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00100431 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Havy

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,620,230,111 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin. Havy’s official website is havy.io.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

