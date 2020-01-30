Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of HA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 732,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,739. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.71. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

