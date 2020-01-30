Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Haynes International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 145,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.