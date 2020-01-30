HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.25 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 94,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,087. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Strs Ohio grew its stake in HB Fuller by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the third quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 18.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $430,913.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,010 shares of company stock worth $3,832,252. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

