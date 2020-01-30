HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $142.53. 343,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,307. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

