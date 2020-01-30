HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $49.26.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $196,548.00. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

