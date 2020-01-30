HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDB stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

