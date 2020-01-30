Head-To-Head Survey: Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS) & BioDelivery Sciences International (OTCMKTS:BDSI)

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and BioDelivery Sciences International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeolus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 7 0 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.93%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Aeolus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Aeolus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and BioDelivery Sciences International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeolus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A BioDelivery Sciences International -22.11% -8.80% -3.02%

Volatility and Risk

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and BioDelivery Sciences International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeolus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioDelivery Sciences International $55.64 million 8.62 -$33.87 million ($0.73) -7.34

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Summary

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals beats BioDelivery Sciences International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology. Its lead compound includes AEOL 10150 that has completed two Phase I clinical trials, which is developed against the pulmonary sub-syndrome of acute radiation syndrome; and for use as a medical countermeasure for exposure to chemical vesicants and nerve agents. The company is also developing AEOL 11114B, AEOL 11203, and AEOL 11207 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as AEOL 20415 for treating infectious diseases. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a licensing and development agreement with Evonik Corporation and Meda AB. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

