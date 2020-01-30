Head-To-Head Survey: Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) & Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO)

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stemline Therapeutics and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics N/A -80.29% -65.23% Perrigo 5.24% 9.39% 4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stemline Therapeutics and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33

Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 223.80%. Perrigo has a consensus target price of $55.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Stemline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stemline Therapeutics is more favorable than Perrigo.

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stemline Therapeutics and Perrigo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics $500,000.00 665.71 -$85.02 million ($2.99) -2.22 Perrigo $4.73 billion 1.69 $131.00 million $4.55 12.89

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Stemline Therapeutics. Stemline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perrigo beats Stemline Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older. It also developing CD123 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and myelofibrosis, as well as acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma in combination with other therapies. In addition, the company is developing SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat brain cancer. Its preclinical pipeline products include SL-501, a CD123 targeted therapy; SL- 1001, an oral, selective small molecule RET kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncology indications; and SL-901, a small molecule kinase inhibitor. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

