Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,018 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 53,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

