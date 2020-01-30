Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,616 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America comprises 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.