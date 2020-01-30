Heartland Financial USA Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,813,000 after buying an additional 122,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,260,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 120.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

