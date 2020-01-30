Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $25.28 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $25.28 million and $743,828.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,675,971 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

