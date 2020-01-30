HedgeTrade Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00027647 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $755.02 million and $950,274.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006747 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 68.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036156 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

