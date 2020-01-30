Helex (HLX) Market Capitalization Hits $69,647.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Helex has a total market cap of $69,647.00 and $3,259.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

