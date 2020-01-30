Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,128. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

