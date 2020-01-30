HempCoin (THC) Tops One Day Volume of $188.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 228.6% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $820,776.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,714,767 coins and its circulating supply is 254,579,617 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

