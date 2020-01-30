HeroNode Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $73,643.00 and $815.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

