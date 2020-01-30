Heroux Devtek (HRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Heroux Devtek to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$145.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million.

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$21.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $770.87 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. Heroux Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.58 and a 12-month high of C$21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

