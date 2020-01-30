Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.146-8.306 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

Hershey stock opened at $151.15 on Thursday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In other news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

