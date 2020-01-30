Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,213. Hess has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 227,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $7,825,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hess by 109.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $6,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

