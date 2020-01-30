Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

HIBB stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $448.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $11,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $900,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 102,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 533,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 80,956 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

