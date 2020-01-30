HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the period. HMS makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.90% of HMS worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HMS by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 222,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HMS by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 487,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,427,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HMSY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 31,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,713. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.