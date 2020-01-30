Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for about 2.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in BP were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 10,557,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

