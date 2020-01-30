Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 43,046,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380,740. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.