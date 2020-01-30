Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 625 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

