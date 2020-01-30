HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,929.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $197,929.00 and $2.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.03123107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00194348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

