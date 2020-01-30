Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 147,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

