Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,748,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $20,432,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in Home Depot by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

NYSE HD traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.39. 1,117,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

