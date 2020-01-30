Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.74. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

