Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. Homeserve has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Get Homeserve alerts:

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.