HomeStreet Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 67,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,203. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $793.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

