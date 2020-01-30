Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

HTBI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $469.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $55,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $145,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

