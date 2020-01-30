Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

