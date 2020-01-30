HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $360,338.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $360,338.00 and $210,757.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

