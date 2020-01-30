Horizen Achieves Market Cap of $93.61 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and $1.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $11.26 or 0.00118882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00710887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,315,625 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Graviex, Upbit, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

