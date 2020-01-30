Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

