Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.