Hubii Network (HBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

