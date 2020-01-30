Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 630 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

LON HTG opened at GBX 312.40 ($4.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 349.20 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

