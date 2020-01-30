Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $787,620. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

