Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Cut to $296.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $263.69. 772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

