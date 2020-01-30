Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $3.46 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $819.02 million and $235.54 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

