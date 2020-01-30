Hydro Protocol Price Up 12.6% This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and $11,415.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.47 or 0.05724491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00128702 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo, DDEX, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

